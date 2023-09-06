SC Lottery
Summerville starts drone program to certify employees, save time, money

The town now has two drones -- one for the police department and one based out of town hall.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville says they have started a drone program that they say will help both save time and money.

Town spokesperson Christopher Makowski said their new program allows their employees to get certified to fly drones to use for government-related work.

The town now has two drones -- one for the police department and one based out of town hall.

Makowski said the one based out of town hall cost around $4,500 to buy. He said the town’s drone will be used mainly for mapping properties, giving them real-time imagery versus using satellites.

Makowski said the drones can be used for public safety, where they can send it in instead of a first responder.

He believes the town will no longer have to rely on outside consultants to fly drones.

“It only not enhances the staff’s capabilities, but it enhances the overall community because we’re going to be able to get more data for our community to use when it comes to trees,” Makowski said. “Basically, GIS, they do a lot of our tree scanning as well, and we’ll be able to get it in real time because it’s not, you know, we’re not looking back at 2016. We’re in 2023 getting real-time imagery. That’s huge.”

Makowski hopes at least one person in each department will be licensed to fly the drone by the end of next year.

