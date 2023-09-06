Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a Cat. 1 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 12th named storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located about 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb or 29.27 inches.

FIRST ALERT: Lee has strengthened into a hurricane this afternoon. This system will likely intensify into a major hurricane by this weekend and could be near Category 5 strength. At this time, models keep this system away from our area. We will continue to monitor. pic.twitter.com/SN6fkJJ3Vc — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) September 6, 2023

The latest computer model runs earlier on Tuesday had the storm pointed toward the southeastern United States as it approaches the Caribbean but there is still uncertainty about what happens next. Some have the storm making a turn to the north which would point it to sea. A few continued to aim the storm for the southeastern United States. One has the storm taking a southwesterly turn toward Puerto Rico then looping back toward the northeast toward Canada while yet another model shows the system staying in warmer waters and pointing for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. A tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

It is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. If it reaches tropical storm strength, the next name on this year’s list would be Margot. The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development over the next week at 70%.

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia and Tropical Storm Gert dissipated as expected as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. update Tuesday.

In the northeastern Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located several hundred miles north of the Azores, could develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week, but its chances of formation over the next seven days remained at just 10%.

