‘We are thrilled’: A unique hotel opening in one of South Carolina’s oldest cities

Georgetown’s historic downtown already sees plenty of foot traffic, but a new boutique hotel hopes to draw in more visitors and jobs.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown’s historic downtown already sees plenty of foot traffic, but a new boutique hotel hopes to draw in more visitors and jobs.

The George is a waterfront property along Front Street that will feature 56 bedrooms and suites. The boutique hotel will also have a full-service restaurant, bar and private event space.

The Indigo Road Hospitality Group said the hotel will feature paintings from local artists and draw inspiration from 18th and 19th-century architecture.

Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Stedman said The George is a perfect fit for downtown.

“A boutique hotel will help reflect some of the history and will be a greater reflection of the community itself,” Stedman said. “Boutique hotels tend to take on the personality of the communities in which they’re located, and The George will be a wonderful reflection of Georgetown.”

Stedman said not only will the new hotel bring in more visitors but jobs as well.

The George is expected to bring 30-40 jobs to Georgetown, and the hotel hopes to hire as many locals as possible.

The new hotel sits next to restaurant So Co Grille, and its owner, Greg Metclafe, said he cannot wait to see what kind of boost the hotel gives the downtown area as a whole.

“There’s no doubt we’ll definitely increase our business,” Metclafe said. “They’re going to have a restaurant inside the hotel, but typically, people will dine there once out of their three days. All the restaurants and shops up and down the street are going to benefit from it.”

The George is expected to open late this fall.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

