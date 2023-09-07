$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in N. Charleston
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets! One lucky person is $150,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at the A Plus on University Boulevard in North Charleston.
Lottery officials say the odds of winning $150,000 is 1 in 913,129.
Another ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Greenville.
The next drawing is Saturday night with a $500 million jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.