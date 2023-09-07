SC Lottery
$150,000 Powerball ticket sold in N. Charleston

Check your tickets! One lucky person is $150,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets! One lucky person is $150,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the A Plus on University Boulevard in North Charleston.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning $150,000 is 1 in 913,129.

Another ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Greenville.

The next drawing is Saturday night with a $500 million jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

