Bicyclist killed in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that killed a bicyclist Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Peurifoy Road near Henry Street about one mile south of Walterboro.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the bicyclist was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Impala as they were both going south on Peurifoy Road.

The driver of the Impala was not injured.

The victim’s name has not been released.

