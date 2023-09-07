SC Lottery
Bicyclist killed in Colleton County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that killed a bicyclist Wednesday night.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Colleton County crash that killed a bicyclist Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on Peurifoy Road near Henry Street about one mile south of Walterboro.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the bicyclist was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Impala as they were both going south on Peurifoy Road.

The driver of the Impala was not injured.

The victim’s name has not been released.

