Charleston Police investigating shots fired downtown

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after an officer heard several gunshots downtown Thursday.

An officer was patrolling in the area of Jackson Street and Nassau Street around 11:47 a.m. when they heard several gunshots and two men running from the area, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Additional officers responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspects that fled the scene however, no suspects were found, Gillooly said. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said schools in the area were put on lockdown while officers investigated, but it has since been lifted.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

