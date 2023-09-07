Charleston Police to monitor overtime due to going over budget for 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have gone over their overtime budget for 2023 by around 35% with three months left to go in the year.

Administrative Services Director Cassandra Payton said one of the factors is putting more officers on King Street from Thursday through Saturday nights. Depending on how many on-duty officers they have, she said the King Street detail can make up about five to 10 percent of their biweekly overtime usage.

“I think the number one thing that we can do as a department is just make sure that we are monitoring that overtime usage, that we are holding our division heads accountable as far as when overtime is utilized, making sure we’re planning out schedules based on our needs versus overtime,” Payton said.

Charleston Police said they are allotted $1 million annually for overtime for around 500 employees.

Some of the biggest events that chip into that budget include extra officers for the Cooper River Bridge Run, the King Street detail and any unexpected event, such as Tropical Storm Idalia.

For events like the bridge run, they receive some money back to help offset the overtime.

Payton said they average about $1.5 million in overtime. Last year, they used $1.7 million in overtime, and the year before, they used $1.4 million dollars for overtime.

Officials said they try to use as many on-duty resources as possible before calling in officers for off-duty work.

While police said they will look to get creative to control overtime going forward, they said it will not affect their public service.

