SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged

Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent felony and failure to stop for blue lights, jail records show.(Dorchester County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend then leading officers on a short chase.

Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent felony and failure to stop for blue lights, jail records show.

Summerville Police said Chinnis called 911 and said his girlfriend had been shot. Authorities later determined Chinnis to be the suspect.

Police spokesman Capt. Chris Hirsch said Chinnis became uncooperative with dispatchers and hung up.

Officers responding to Woodduck Drive in the Gadsden Acres subdivision saw a Ford truck leaving the neighborhood at a high rate of speed while running a stop sign, Hirsch said.

Officers attempted to stop the truck and the driver led them on a short chase into an apartment complex on Central Avenue where Chinnis was taken into custody.

Police located a pistol with no magazine or round in the chamber on Chinnis during a search, a police report states.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Zatae Wilson from Georgetown.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Wilson’s body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Thursday.

Chinnis was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted...
Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West...
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley Wednesday night
All of the vet expenses and resources for fostered animals are covered since they are still...
All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
With help from the community, all 180 animals at Dorchester Paws found emergency foster homes...
VIDEO: All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
Organizers at SurfRider say clean ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but was...
Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up