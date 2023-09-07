Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of shooting his girlfriend then leading officers on a short chase.

Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent felony and failure to stop for blue lights, jail records show.

Summerville Police said Chinnis called 911 and said his girlfriend had been shot. Authorities later determined Chinnis to be the suspect.

Police spokesman Capt. Chris Hirsch said Chinnis became uncooperative with dispatchers and hung up.

Officers responding to Woodduck Drive in the Gadsden Acres subdivision saw a Ford truck leaving the neighborhood at a high rate of speed while running a stop sign, Hirsch said.

Officers attempted to stop the truck and the driver led them on a short chase into an apartment complex on Central Avenue where Chinnis was taken into custody.

Police located a pistol with no magazine or round in the chamber on Chinnis during a search, a police report states.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Zatae Wilson from Georgetown.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Wilson’s body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Thursday.

Chinnis was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

