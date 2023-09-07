SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up

Organizers at SurfRider say clean ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but was especially needed in the wake of Idalia.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The SurfRider Foundation and Palmetto Moon are coming together on Thursday to clean the marsh.

They are asking community members to get a little messy for a good cause.

Organizers at SurfRider said clean-ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but were especially needed in the wake of Idalia.

Marshes in the Lowcountry provide values that no other ecosystem can.

It provides flood protection, slows shoreline erosion, offers shelter and nesting sites and absorbs excess nutrients that would lower oxygen levels in the sea and harm wildlife.

SurfRider Foundation Chair Zach Watkin says these cleanups truly make a difference.

“Some people get a little defeated when they come to clean up an area and then weeks later, they see trash in there again but the clean up the data we get from the cleanups just we are able to take it to municipalities with local city council,” Watkin said. “And you know that gives us cold hard facts because I’m a firm believer that numbers don’t lie they give us the full information that we need in order to open people’s eyes.”

When trash pollutes the marsh, it can impact the essential needs for marine life that support the fishing industry here in the Lowcountry.

“You can anywhere have cleanups from 15 people to cleanups like tomorrow that are gonna have 100 plus people out here. It shows that people do care it shows that people do you want to protect Charleston and you know the waterways”, Watkin said.

The Marsh Cleanup goes from 6-8 p.m. at the Island Cabana Bar located at 50 Immigration Street in Charleston.

Registration is recommended but no one will be turned away. Click here for the link to register.

As an incentive, each volunteer will receive gear from Palmetto Moon which plays a big part in providing volunteers for the marsh cleanups.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 11 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 15.4 north, longitude 47.7...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a Cat. 1 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted...
Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Organizers at SurfRider say clean ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but was...
VIDEO: Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up
A raccoon found near Wade Hampton Drive and Robert E Lee Boulevard tested positive for rabies,...
DHEC confirms rabid raccoon exposure in Charleston County
Charleston Police plan to hold eight training sessions on the use of Narcan, an emergency...
Narcan becomes available this week at major stores in the Lowcountry
A raccoon found near Wade Hampton Drive and Robert E Lee Boulevard tested positive for rabies,...
VIDEO: DHEC confirms rapid raccoon exposure in Charleston County