Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The SurfRider Foundation and Palmetto Moon are coming together on Thursday to clean the marsh.

They are asking community members to get a little messy for a good cause.

Organizers at SurfRider said clean-ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but were especially needed in the wake of Idalia.

Marshes in the Lowcountry provide values that no other ecosystem can.

It provides flood protection, slows shoreline erosion, offers shelter and nesting sites and absorbs excess nutrients that would lower oxygen levels in the sea and harm wildlife.

SurfRider Foundation Chair Zach Watkin says these cleanups truly make a difference.

“Some people get a little defeated when they come to clean up an area and then weeks later, they see trash in there again but the clean up the data we get from the cleanups just we are able to take it to municipalities with local city council,” Watkin said. “And you know that gives us cold hard facts because I’m a firm believer that numbers don’t lie they give us the full information that we need in order to open people’s eyes.”

When trash pollutes the marsh, it can impact the essential needs for marine life that support the fishing industry here in the Lowcountry.

“You can anywhere have cleanups from 15 people to cleanups like tomorrow that are gonna have 100 plus people out here. It shows that people do care it shows that people do you want to protect Charleston and you know the waterways”, Watkin said.

The Marsh Cleanup goes from 6-8 p.m. at the Island Cabana Bar located at 50 Immigration Street in Charleston.

Registration is recommended but no one will be turned away. Click here for the link to register.

As an incentive, each volunteer will receive gear from Palmetto Moon which plays a big part in providing volunteers for the marsh cleanups.

