SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean

Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters on Thursday as forecasters warned it could become the first Category 5 storm of the Atlantic season.

Lee was not expected to make landfall while on a projected path that will take it near the northeast Caribbean, although forecasters said tropical storm conditions are possible on some islands. Meteorologists said it was too early to provide details on potential rainfall and wind gusts.

The storm was located some 965 miles (1,555 kilometers) from the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour) and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Lee was forecast to develop into an “extremely dangerous” major hurricane by early Friday.

“The environment around the cyclone looks ideal for rapid intensification,” the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Life-threatening surf was expected to hit the Lesser Antilles on Friday and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Bermuda this weekend, the center said.

Lee is the 12th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaks in September.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in August forecasted between 14 to 21 named storms this season, with six to 11 of them expected to become hurricanes, and of those, two to five possibly developing into major hurricanes.

In the Pacific, Hurricane Jova churned through open waters far from Mexico’s southwest coast as a Category 5 storm. It posed no threat to land.

It was located some 535 miles (860 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with winds up to 160 mph (260 kph). The storm is expected to weaken starting late Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted...
Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West...
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley Wednesday night
All of the vet expenses and resources for fostered animals are covered since they are still...
All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
With help from the community, all 180 animals at Dorchester Paws found emergency foster homes...
VIDEO: All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
Organizers at SurfRider say clean ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but was...
Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up
The SurfRider Foundation and Palmetto Moon are coming together on Thursday to clean the marsh.
VIDEO: Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up