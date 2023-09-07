Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 12th named storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon and it is expected to intensify into a major hurricane by early Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.1 north, longitude 48.6 west, about 965 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and rapid intensification is expected to begin on Thursday. Lee could become a major hurricane by early Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb or 29.21 inches.

5 AM Advisory: Hurricane Lee continues to move WNW across the open Atlantic with winds of 80 mph. Lee is expected to strengthen today and become a major hurricane within the next 24-48 hours. Lee is forecast to be north of Puerto Rico early next week. pic.twitter.com/ZKy1n5knnw — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 7, 2023

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says Lee is forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds near 155 mph moving to the north and northwest. Long-range models start a turn to the north early next week, but it’s still too far out to tell where and when a turn would take place.

There is still uncertainty among computer models about where the storm will go over the next week, with some models turning it to the north, some pointing it at the southeastern coast and others aiming the storm for Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a tropical wave that is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern Atlantic between the Cabo Verde Islands and the west coast of Africa. A tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

It is expected to move across the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday night and Thursday. If it reaches tropical storm strength, the next name on this year’s list would be Margot. The National Hurricane Center places its chance of development over the next week at 80%.

Post-Tropical Storm Idalia and Tropical Storm Gert dissipated as expected as of the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. update Tuesday.

In the northeastern Atlantic, Post-Tropical Cyclone Franklin, located several hundred miles north of the Azores, could develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week, but its chances of formation over the next seven days remained at just 10%.

