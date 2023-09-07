Hurricane Lee strengthens to Cat. 2, expected to become major hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 2 status and expected to become a major hurricane on Thursday.

At 11 a.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.4 north, longitude 50.0 west, about 870 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next few days.

Rapid intensification is expected Thursday and Thursday night. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later Thursday and is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 983 mb or 29.03 inches.

5 AM Advisory: Hurricane Lee continues to move WNW across the open Atlantic with winds of 80 mph. Lee is expected to strengthen today and become a major hurricane within the next 24-48 hours. Lee is forecast to be north of Puerto Rico early next week. pic.twitter.com/ZKy1n5knnw — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 7, 2023

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the forecast track had no major changes and Lee looks to slow before turning north early next week. Lee is now forecast to become a category 5 hurricane.

Tropical Depression 14 forms

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 forms



Tropical Depression 14 has formed in the eastern Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by this weekend. TD 14 poses no threat to any land areas at this time! pic.twitter.com/3NK34kzVW6 — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 7, 2023

Tropical Depression 14 formed about 160 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands Thursday morning.

The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 26.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.