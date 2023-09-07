Hurricane Lee strengthens to Cat. 4, expected to affect mainland by Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 4 status Thursday afternoon.
At 5 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.9 north, longitude 51.3 west, about 780 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.
On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next few days.
Rapid intensification is expected Thursday and Thursday night. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later Thursday and is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb or 28.15 inches.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the forecast track had no major changes and Lee looks to slow before turning north early next week. Lee is now forecast to become a category 5 hurricane.
Tropical Depression 14 forms
Tropical Depression 14 formed about 160 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands Thursday morning.
The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 26.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and this motion is expected to continue during the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday night.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.