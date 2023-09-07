SC Lottery
Narcan becomes available this week at major stores in the Lowcountry

By Skyler Hill
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
By Skyler Hill
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The overdose reversal drug Narcan will be available without a prescription beginning this week.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of Narcan nasal spray over the counter back in March of 2023. Now consumers can find the overdose reversal drug Narcan on shelves at stores such as Walgreens, CVS and Target.

The nasal spray is used to revive someone during an overdose of prescription pain medications or heroin. The main ingredient, naloxone, blocks the effects of opioids and can quickly restore breathing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Removing any barriers to having this available to essentially anybody is a great thing for public health and the community,” Dr. Robert Oliverio, Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said. “It will potentially save numerous lives.”

Emergent Biosolutions, the company that makes Narcan, suggests a retail price of about $45 for a carton of two doses.

For those who want a little cheaper access to the nasal spray, you can reach out to community groups such as WakeUp Carolina.

“Here at WakeUp, all of the Narcan we have is free of charge,” said Senior Program Director of WakeUp Carolina Tim Maguire. “So, they can come by the office anytime off of Coleman and Mount Pleasant and receive a free dose of Narcan after we train them.”

Early next year, an FDA-approved nasal naloxone called “Revive” is scheduled to go on sale over-the-counter next year. A two-pack of it is set to sell for $36.

