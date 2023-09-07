SC Lottery
Near record highs today, watching Hurricane Lee in Atlantic!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of very hot temperatures before a cold front brings more clouds, a better rain chance, and a drop in temperatures. Today’s high will be close to the record for the date at Charleston International Airport. The record is 95° reached most recently in 2019.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee continues to move westward across the open Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean. Lee is expected to become a major hurricane within the next 24-48 hours. Lee should be located north of Puerto Rico early next week as it begins to slow and then wait on the steering currents which will determine whether the storm affects the United States or not. It is too early to determine if we will see any impacts. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 95.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

