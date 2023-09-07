Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s deputies looking to identify suspect in vandalism

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted for vandalism.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a man vandalized the storage room of the Tidal Wave car wash on North Road on June 6. Employees told investigators several boxes had been rummaged through and light fixtures were broken, Ravenell said.

Security camera footage shows the man wearing black shorts, brown boots and a black T-shirt with the words “#ALL IN” on the front and “COACH” on the back.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.