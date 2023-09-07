SC Lottery
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley Wednesday night

Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West...
Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West Ashley on Wednesday night.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West Ashley on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road and closed two lanes on the highway for about two hours while police investigated the collision.

Gibson said the pedestrian contributed to the collision.

The pedestrian’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, Gibson said.

