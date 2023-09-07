SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pregnant woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

A woman goes into labor at Beyonce's birthday concert in Los Angeles.(KABC)
By KABC
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) - It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce’s birthday show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. She thought she’d be fine since she had a cesarean section scheduled about a week later.

But baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started “Virgo’s Groove,” Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions. But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones said it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted...
Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West...
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley Wednesday night
All of the vet expenses and resources for fostered animals are covered since they are still...
All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
With help from the community, all 180 animals at Dorchester Paws found emergency foster homes...
VIDEO: All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia
Organizers at SurfRider say clean ups are usually scheduled after holiday weekends but was...
Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up
The SurfRider Foundation and Palmetto Moon are coming together on Thursday to clean the marsh.
VIDEO: Groups come together for Charleston marsh clean up