Spirit launches service to Las Vegas, adds two nonstops to Florida

A nonstop flight from the Holy City to Sin City is taking off from Charleston International...
A nonstop flight from the Holy City to Sin City is taking off from Charleston International Airport on Thursday.(Spirit Airlines)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nonstop flight from the Holy City to Sin City is taking off from Charleston International Airport on Thursday.

Spirit Airlines celebrated the launch of the new nonstop route by announcing the addition of two new nonstop routes to Florida.

Beginning Nov. 15, travelers can fly from Charleston to Tampa, Florida four days a week.

Fans of the Sunshine State can fly to Fort Myers three days a week beginning Nov. 16.

“Lowcountry travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas, and we are thrilled that Spirit has delivered direct service to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” Charleston International Airport Executive Director Elliott Summey said. “Today’s announcement of new nonstop service to Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida proves that Spirit Airlines is a great fit for Charleston and for our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership and, hopefully, future expansion of air service in Spirit’s network.”

Spirit began operating in Charleston in December 2022.

“Since their initial announcement last December, Spirit’s leadership team has consistently demonstrated a desire to strategically enhance service at Charleston International,” Chair of the Aviation Authority and CEO of Explore Charleston Helen Hill said. “Florida is a top state of visitor origin for us. The addition of seasonal flights to Tampa and Fort Myers increases access between the Lowcountry and these increasingly popular Sunshine State markets and further illustrates Spirit’s commitment to the Charleston region.”

