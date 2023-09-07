SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) office of Inspector General (OIG) led to two arrests of prison staff.

Brian Keely, a food service employee, and Brittany Welch, a sworn SCDC Lieutenant and 6-year employee were arrested on Sept. 5.

According to arrest warrants, a search of the prison cafeteria led to the discovery of a large amount of contraband that included cellphones and narcotics. An inmate cell phone that was recovered had multiple calls and text messages between Keely’s phone number as listed in SCDC records, the arrest warrant stated.

Text messages between July 2 and Aug. 6 detailed Keely and an inmate’s plans to introduce contraband into the prison on different occasions, as well as the exchange of money.

Arrest warrants also claimed Welch committed obstruction of justice between Aug. 8 and Aug. 16.

WIS EXCLUSIVE: WIS was there when OIG agents stormed the prison and looked into tips that led to the arrests. Watch for an exclusive report soon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 17-year-old drowning victim found on...
Coroner IDs Sullivan’s Island drowning victim
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an attempted...
Charleston Police asks public for help identifying fraud suspect

Latest News

Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Lee forecast to rapidly strengthen in Atlantic Ocean
Charleston Police say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in West...
VIDEO: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in West Ashley Wednesday night
All of the vet expenses and resources for fostered animals are covered since they are still...
All 180 pets at Dorchester Paws emergency fostered during Idalia