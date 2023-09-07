SC Lottery
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat

A nearly month-long investigation into a threat made against Waccamaw High School on Snapchat has ended.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A Waccamaw High School student has been charged with school threats after deputies said he posed with an airsoft gun and posted the threat to Snapchat at the beginning of August.

During the investigation, the student denied any involvement in making the threats and told investigators that an old picture of him was used.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Computer Crimes Unit worked with the Snapchat Law Enforcement Portal and determined that the student had in fact issued the threats.

The student remained at home during the course of the investigation.

Along with the criminal charge, he will face disciplinary action by the school district. According to the Georgetown County School District Code of Conduct, the student will be recommended for expulsion.

The sheriff’s office thanked the students, school staff and district staff who helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

