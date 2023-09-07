Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cashmere and Louie from Dorchester Paws

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two adoptable dogs from Dorchester Paws are being featured in this week’s Waggin’ Wednesday.

Cashmere is a sweet 7-year-old boy who has been at the shelter since April. The folks at Dorchester Paws say he is an incredibly loving dog with a relaxed personality. Cashmere started his life out living in a crate however, he’s a people lover who does a toe-tap dance whenever he meets someone new. His foster taught him lots of tricks, sit, paw, lay down and how to take treats gently. The shelter says that Cashmere would be better in a house where he is the only dog so that way he can get all the love and relaxation that he needs!

Louie is a 6-month-old pup who has grown up at Dorchester Paws. The shelter says he had three other siblings who have since been adopted, and Louie is still waiting to find his forever home. This playful pup has all of the energy in the world and will need someone who can work with him to get the training and exercise he needs. The folks at Dorchester Paws say Louie would do best with older kids. The shelter says he’s very trainable and appears to be house and crate-trained. Louie loves to play with other dogs so if he’s not the only dog in the house, his new siblings will have to know how to tolerate his puppy energy.

If you think either of these furry friends are the right fit for your family, Dorchester Paws is open Monday through Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. or you can call 843-871-3820. Click here to see all of the adoptable animals at Dorchester Paws.

