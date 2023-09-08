SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond

By Patrick Phillips, Caitlin Ashbaugh and Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a child who was pulled from a pond on Friday.

John Tyheem Williams, 3, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 p.m., coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Dorchester County deputies say the body of a toddler reported missing was pulled from a retention pond Friday afternoon.

Lt. Rick Carson said Dorchester County dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing three-year-old at approximately 12:13 p.m. Shortly after deputies, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Summerville Fire-Rescue and Dorchester County EMS arrived, they learned the child may be in a retention pond, he said.

The child’s body was found at approximately 12:52 pm., Carson said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the death along with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone might face charges because of the ongoing investigation. The body will go under an autopsy on Monday, Brouthers said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body of a 3-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon was recovered from a retention pond.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on I-526, sheriff says
Hurricane Lee lost some wind speed Friday morning but is still expected to remain a powerful...
Lee falls to Cat. 4, expected to remain powerful hurricane
Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

Latest News

VIDEO: Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on I-526, sheriff says
VIDEO: ‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on I-526, sheriff says
VIDEO: Dorchester County deputies confirm body of 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond