Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a child who was pulled from a pond on Friday.

John Tyheem Williams, 3, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:25 p.m., coroner Paul Brouthers said.

Lt. Rick Carson said Dorchester County dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing three-year-old at approximately 12:13 p.m. Shortly after deputies, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Summerville Fire-Rescue and Dorchester County EMS arrived, they learned the child may be in a retention pond, he said.

The child’s body was found at approximately 12:52 pm., Carson said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the death along with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone might face charges because of the ongoing investigation. The body will go under an autopsy on Monday, Brouthers said.

