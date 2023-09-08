Deputies investigate image of fetus reported at high school

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an image of a possible fetus they learned was circulating at Kingstree High School on Thursday.

Deputies have been in contact with the school resource officer and other school staffers, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Brown said investigators have not located a fetus on campus and they are continuing to follow up on information as it comes in.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

