Deputies seek 19-year-old in Beaufort County murder investigation

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a June 2023 murder investigation.

Deputies are searching for 19-year-old Mekhi Jeremiah Moultrie, from St. Helena Island.

Around 11:50 p.m. on June 27, deputies responded to Harbor Breeze Drive on St. Helena Island for reported shots fired.

Brandon Simmons, 36, was found in his vehicle shot multiple times, deputies said.

Investigators said they were able to identify Moultrie as the suspect and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Moultrie’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Snider at 843-255-3421, non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Deputies said Moultrie should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.