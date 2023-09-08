Dorchester County deputies confirm body of 3-year-old pulled from pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say the body of a toddler reported missing was pulled from a retention pond Friday afternoon.

Lt. Rick Carson said Dorchester County dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing three-year-old at approximately 12:13 p.m. Shortly after deputies, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, Summerville Fire-Rescue and Dorchester County EMS arrived, they learned the child may be in a retention pond, he said.

The child’s body was found at approximately 12:52 pm., Carson said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the drowning along with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone might face charges because of the ongoing investigation.

