Dorchester Dist. Two adds metal detectors at extra-curricular activities

One Lowcountry school district is adding security measures in hopes of ensuring the safety of...
One Lowcountry school district is adding security measures in hopes of ensuring the safety of students and attendees at its extra-curricular events.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry school district is adding security measures in hopes of ensuring the safety of students and attendees at its extra-curricular events.

Dorchester School District Two has announced that effective Friday, metal detectors will be used at many of its extra-curricular activities.

In a statement, the district said, “This added security measure is another element in our comprehensive plan to provide a safe, welcoming environment for our students, staff, families, and community members.”

The district also notes that its clear bag policy is still in effect and that it is recommended for attendees to arrive at activities early.

