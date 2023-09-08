Ferreras Finishes Fayetteville Comeback with Go-Ahead Grand Slam

Fayetteville, NC - Nine-hitter Pascanel Ferreras blasted his first professional home run, a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning, to lead the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 7-4 comeback victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday night at Segra Stadium. The RiverDogs entered the sixth inning with a 3-0 lead.

Jackson Lancaster began the fateful frame with a 4-2 advantage. He quickly dispatched Garrett Guillemette via strikeout to open the inning. However, the next six batters would all reach safely. Ryan Johnson was hit by a pitch to begin the rally and three consecutive singles followed to make it a 4-3 game. That brought Ferreras to the plate where he turned on a Lancaster fastball, driving it over the left field wall for his first professional home run.

For a second-straight night, the RiverDogs (39-23, 66-62) enjoyed a quick start at the plate. Carlos Colmenarez lined a base hit up the middle on the first pitch of the game thrown by Alimber Santa. He stole second base and advanced to third on Cooper Kinney’s infield single. On Kinney’s hit, Santa rolled his ankle as he attempted to field the ball, leading to his early exit. Jose Nodal relieved him and allowed an RBI fielder’s choice groundout to Ryan Spikes that gave the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Back-to-back walks began the Charleston second with both Edwin Barragan and Angel Mateo taking advantage of free passes. Nodal also committed an errant pick-off throw that allowed Barragan to move to third. Brayden Taylor’s groundout to the first baseman doubled the advantage as the lead runner raced home.

Odalys Peguero continued the successful start for the offense, making sure the RiverDogs added on in the third. He blasted a 3-2 breaking ball over the left field wall for his second home run of the week. The designated hitter had not hit a home run since early in the 2022 season as of last week.

Marcus Johnson departed following 5.0 scoreless innings in which he allowed just two hits. The right-hander struck out six and retired the final 10 batters he faced. Alex Ayala Jr. took over the 3-0 lead in the sixth, immediately running into some trouble. Cam Fisher opened the inning with a single on the infield and raced to third on Luis Baez’s line drive double.Guillemette cashed in with a two-run single to left that brought the Woodpeckers (27-36, 57-72) within 3-2. Ayala followed the single by striking out Johnson, but the bases became loaded on a walk and hit by pitch. He ended the threat by inducing a groundball to third from Dauri Lorenzo.

The RiverDogs scored their final run in the top of the seventh, pushing the margin back to two. Taylor reached on an infield single, stole second base and raced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Kinney’s RBI single made it 4-2.

Lancaster took the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings. Ayala was charged with two runs in 1.2 innings.

Charleston outhit Fayetteville 10-9 in defeat with Kinney and Mateo each collecting two hits. The Woodpeckers received a pair of hits from Cam Fisher and one each from seven other players.

The series resumes on Friday night with the fourth installment. RHP Cade Halemanu (5-4, 3.05) will open a bullpen day on the mound for the RiverDogs. Fayetteville will hand the ball to RHP Amilcar Chirinos (0-4, 4.34). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

