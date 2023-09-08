FIRST ALERT: Pursuit on I-526 stops traffic on Wando Bridges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A pursuit on Interstate I-526 has affected traffic in both directions on the Wando Bridges, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says.

Dep. Carli Drayton says the sheriff’s office was involved in a pursuit that ended in an incident. Drayton said the eastbound side is closed.

Drivers reported seeing deputies walking up the Wando Bridge between vehicles after a reported pursuit on Interstate 526. (Walter Harris)

Mount Pleasant Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the westbound side of I-526 is closed because of “an incident.” Traffic was being diverted onto Long Point Road.

Charleston Police said the westbound lanes are closed and eastbound traffic is severely restricted.

Drivers in the area should avoid I-526 or expect delays in the area.

