FIRST ALERT: Wando Bridge likely to be closed for hours after chase ends in shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have been involved in a shooting incident on the Wando Bridge.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle before 11:30 a.m. that was involved in multiple hit-and-runs, Dep. Carli Drayton said.

“The vehicle did not stop and Berkeley County deputies then pursued the vehicle,” she said.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-526 over the Wando River and shots were fired, she said.

Deputies did not say whether anyone was struck by gunfire or whether anyone was injured, although witnesses reported seeing a man lying on the roadway.

Drivers reported seeing deputies walking up the Wando Bridge between vehicles after a reported pursuit on Interstate 526. (Walter Harris)

Traffic on I-526 from Long Point Road to Daniel Island is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Charleston Police Sgt. Michael Gillooly said the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, possibly into rush hour.

If you are in the area and can safely take a photo or video of the incident, share it at live5news.com/showus.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

