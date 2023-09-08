SC Lottery
Goose Creek Fire Department introduces pain management kit

The city of Goose Creek Fire Department will soon add a new medical kit to their front-line fire apparatus and EMS units.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek Fire Department will soon add a new medical kit to their front-line fire apparatus and EMS units.

The new pain management kit for patients is called Pro-Nox.

Officials say these kits will enhance their standard of care in the EMS setting.

Pro-Nox is a safe analgesic gas that delivers a balanced mixture of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen, commonly known as “laughing gas.”

This combination not only alleviates pain but reduces stress and anxiety, and overall discomfort.

In preparation for this addition, the Goose Creek Fire Department is conducting training sessions over the next week or two.

This innovative approach puts the patient in control.

Patients must place the mask on their face and apply pressure as needed.

When they feel they’ve had enough, they can simply release the mask.

Goose Creek Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jared Harris says they are excited about these pro-nox kits and so are other departments.

“This is a really good opportunity on EMS in the prehospital setting to deliver pain management for our patients,” Harris said. “We’ve gotten a lot of messages on Facebook and in our email from other departments looking at adding this to their toolbox as well.”

Harris says the conversation to add Pro-Nox to their tool kit started last year when the committee sought to improve equipment for the fire department and EMS.

Right now, Goose Creek Fire Department is the first in their area to add Pro-Nox to their medical tool kit.

