Lee strengthens to Cat. 4; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic

Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 4 status Thursday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips, Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 4 status Thursday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.9 north, longitude 51.3 west, about 780 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward Islands during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 953 mb or 28.15 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said Lee is now forecast to become a Category 5 hurricane as early as Friday. It will remain strong as it looks to turn north early next week.

Tropical Storm Margot

Formerly known as Tropical Depression 14, which formed Thursday morning, has been renamed Tropical Storm Margot.

At 8 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.8 north, longitude 28.3 west, about 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

