SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lee falls to Cat. 4, expected to remain powerful hurricane

Meteorologist Joey Sovine has the latest on Hurricane Lee.
By Patrick Phillips, Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee lost some wind speed Friday morning but is still expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.

Lee jumped to category 5 intensity Thursday night and early Monday morning with wind speeds reaching near 165 mph. By 11 a.m. Friday, the storm had weakened slightly with max wind speeds around 155 mph making it a category 4 hurricane.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days.

At 11 a.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 54.5 West, about 565 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Lee is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb or 27.82 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

Formerly known as Tropical Depression 14, which formed Thursday morning, has been renamed Tropical Storm Margot.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.5 West. Margot is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through the weekend, followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Hurricane Lee continues to churn across the Atlantic Ocean as a major Category 5 hurricane...
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Lee expected to maintain Cat. 5; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has the latest on Hurricane Lee.
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Hurricane Lee falls to Cat. 4
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend!
Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 5 status...
VIDEO: Lee strengthens to Cat. 5; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic