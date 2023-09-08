Lee strengthens to Cat. 5; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 5 status Thursday night.
The storm jumped from a Category 2 to a Category 4 Thursday afternoon. By 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center updated the storm to a Category 5.
At 11 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 17.3 north, longitude 52.4 west, about 705 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast overnight. Fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, but Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.
Lee is moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 928 mb or 27.41 inches.
Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.
Tropical Storm Margot
Formerly known as Tropical Depression 14, which formed Thursday morning, has been renamed Tropical Storm Margot.
At 8 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.8 north, longitude 28.3 west, about 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.