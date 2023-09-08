Lee strengthens to Cat. 5; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean reaching Category 5 status Thursday night.

The storm jumped from a Category 2 to a Category 4 Thursday afternoon. By 11 p.m., the National Hurricane Center updated the storm to a Category 5.

At 11 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 17.3 north, longitude 52.4 west, about 705 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast overnight. Fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, but Lee is expected to remain a major hurricane through early next week.

Lee is moving west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 928 mb or 27.41 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Powerful Hurricane Lee now a Category 5!!!! Max winds 160 mph with a 928mb pressure. Track continues west, northwest at 14 mph. Models still turn the storm before the U.S. coast and we are cautiously optimistic given the model consensus. pic.twitter.com/cDfNLAfyZp — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 8, 2023

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Tropical Storm Margot has formed and forecast to become a hurricane in the far Eastern Atlantic. This storm should turn north and no threat to our area at this time and we don't expect it to be. @live5news pic.twitter.com/X8N1798ALs — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 7, 2023

Formerly known as Tropical Depression 14, which formed Thursday morning, has been renamed Tropical Storm Margot.

At 8 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 16.8 north, longitude 28.3 west, about 290 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was moving west-northwest at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

