SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LIVE: Deputies to give update on chase that ended in shooting on Wando Bridge

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office plans to provide new details on a shooting Friday morning on the Wando Bridge.

Deputies planned to give that update at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 3 p.m.

The incident on the bridge began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle before 11:30 a.m. that was involved in multiple hit-and-runs, Dep. Carli Drayton said.

“The vehicle did not stop and Berkeley County deputies then pursued the vehicle,” she said.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-526 over the Wando River and shots were fired, she said.

A pursuit on Interstate I-526 has affected traffic in both directions on the Wando Bridges, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies did not say whether anyone was struck by gunfire or whether anyone was injured, although witnesses reported seeing a man lying on the roadway.

Traffic on I-526 from Long Point Road to Daniel Island is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly said the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, possibly into rush hour.

If you are in the area and can safely take a photo or video of the incident, share it at live5news.com/showus.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

Drivers reported seeing deputies walking up the Wando Bridge between vehicles after a reported...
Drivers reported seeing deputies walking up the Wando Bridge between vehicles after a reported pursuit on Interstate 526.(Walter Harris)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee lost some wind speed Friday morning but is still expected to remain a powerful...
Lee falls to Cat. 4, expected to remain powerful hurricane
Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

A message sent to Summerville High School parents states a student was taken into custody after...
Student arrested after gun found on Summerville High School campus
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit Friday morning ended in gunfire on the...
VIDEO: Deputies involved in shooting incident after chase on I-526
A pursuit on Interstate I-526 has affected traffic in both directions on the Wando Bridges, the...
VIDEO: Pursuit on I-526 stops traffic on Wando Bridges
Pro-Nox is a safe analgesic gas that delivers a balanced mixture of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen,...
Goose Creek Fire Department introduces pain management kit