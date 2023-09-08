LIVE: Deputies to give update on chase that ended in shooting on Wando Bridge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office plans to provide new details on a shooting Friday morning on the Wando Bridge.

Deputies planned to give that update at the sheriff’s office headquarters at 3 p.m.

The incident on the bridge began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle before 11:30 a.m. that was involved in multiple hit-and-runs, Dep. Carli Drayton said.

“The vehicle did not stop and Berkeley County deputies then pursued the vehicle,” she said.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-526 over the Wando River and shots were fired, she said.

A pursuit on Interstate I-526 has affected traffic in both directions on the Wando Bridges, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies did not say whether anyone was struck by gunfire or whether anyone was injured, although witnesses reported seeing a man lying on the roadway.

Traffic on I-526 from Long Point Road to Daniel Island is closed and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly said the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, possibly into rush hour.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

Drivers reported seeing deputies walking up the Wando Bridge between vehicles after a reported pursuit on Interstate 526. (Walter Harris)

