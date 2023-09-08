SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 3)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the evening!

9/8

Beckham (2-0) at Hanahan (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week

West Ashley (2-1) at Berkeley (2-1)

Summerville (2-0) at Wando (1-1)

Beaufort at Goose Creek (0-2)

Stratford (0-2) at Dutch Fork

Colleton County (0-2) at Ashley Ridge (2-0)

Stall (1-2) at North Charleston (2-1)

James Island (3-0) at Bishop England (0-1)

Philip Simmons (3-0) at Timberland (0-3)

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)

St. John’s (0-2) at Woodland (1-0)

Cross (2-1) at Scotts Branch

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Military Magnet (1-2)

Burke (0-3) at Calhoun County

Pinewood Prep (0-3) at First Baptist (0-2)

Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian (2-1)

Cross Schools at Colleton Prep (1-2)

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (3-0)

Spartanburg Christian at Palmetto Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy

