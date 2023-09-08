Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 3)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores, highlights and more throughout the evening!
9/8
Beckham (2-0) at Hanahan (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the Week
West Ashley (2-1) at Berkeley (2-1)
Summerville (2-0) at Wando (1-1)
Beaufort at Goose Creek (0-2)
Stratford (0-2) at Dutch Fork
Colleton County (0-2) at Ashley Ridge (2-0)
Stall (1-2) at North Charleston (2-1)
James Island (3-0) at Bishop England (0-1)
Philip Simmons (3-0) at Timberland (0-3)
Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate (2-1)
St. John’s (0-2) at Woodland (1-0)
Cross (2-1) at Scotts Branch
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Military Magnet (1-2)
Burke (0-3) at Calhoun County
Pinewood Prep (0-3) at First Baptist (0-2)
Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian (2-1)
Cross Schools at Colleton Prep (1-2)
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (3-0)
Spartanburg Christian at Palmetto Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Dorchester Academy
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.