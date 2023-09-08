SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man gets 110 years for killing ex-girlfriend, her grandmother outside Indiana auto seating plant

FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II...
FILE - This booking photo released by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office shows Gary Ferrell II on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Ferrell, who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”(Clinton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a former girlfriend and her grandmother outside an Indiana automotive seating plant was sentenced to 110 years in prison by a judge who called the killings “brutal and heinous.”

Gary Ferrell II, 28, had avoided a possible death sentence when he pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder in the 2021 killings of Promise Mays, 21, and Pamela Sledd, 62. He was sentenced Thursday.

The Rossville women had driven to NHK Seating of America in Frankfort together and were about to start their shift on Aug. 18, 2021, when Ferrell, a fellow employee, shot them outside the business. The Frankfort man was arrested after crashing his car in a construction zone shortly after the killings.

Clinton Superior Court Judge Justin H. Hunter wrote in his sentencing order that the murders were premeditated and “brutal and heinous” and noted that the two family members “watched the other being shot,” WISH-TV reported.

Hunter added that Ferrell “acted out an entitlement to control and possess Promise Mays, whether in life or in death, even though she had demonstrated only kindness for the many people whom she encountered in her short and precious life.”

Workers at the plant in Frankfort, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, design and make seating for vehicles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee is expected to maintain its intensity over the weekend.
Lee expected to maintain Cat. 5; Tropical Storm Margot forms in eastern Atlantic
Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the...
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
A mountain bike was left crumpled after a crash in Stark County, Ohio.
Bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, injuring 8-year-old on bike
Deputies are searching for 19-year-old Mekhi Jeremiah Moultrie, from St. Helena Island.
Deputies seek 19-year-old in Beaufort County murder investigation
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Some services restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions