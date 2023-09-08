SC Lottery
N. Charleston police arrest woman on multiple charges after traffic stop

A woman faces three charges after police pulled her over for not having a visible license tag.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman was facing charges after an officer conducted a traffic stop.

Kacie-Joe Ann Chase, 27, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, first-degree driving without a license and manufacturing and possessing other substances with intent to distribute.

While patrolling the area of Ashley Phosphate on Thursday, an officer saw a Hyundai Sonata with an undisplayed tag and initiated a traffic stop, an incident report states.

The officer made contact with Chase and saw there was a passenger in the vehicle, the report states. Chase then told the officer that she had a suspended driver’s license.

The officer then asked her about not having a license tag and she stated that only had the vehicle for two months, the report states.

It goes on to say that the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. This led to Chase and the passenger saying that they had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

When the officer told them that the vehicle was going to be searched, Chase said that her father’s handgun was under her seat, the report states.

Chase and the passenger were then told to exit the vehicle and the handgun was then seen underneath Chase’s seat, the report states. She was then placed into handcuffs.

The handgun was confirmed not stolen and Chase did not have a concealed carry permit, the report states.

It goes on to say when Chase was taken to the booking center, she was searched and found to have a bag with crack cocaine in it.

Chase was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was released on Thursday.

