Public talks about future of land development in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Rural Georgetown County is filled with natural resources, lakes and undeveloped land. County officials within the area know there’s a lot of potential to build, but shovels have yet to touch the ground in many of the areas.

Over the past three days, the Georgetown County Planning Department has hosted three events for the community to come out and give their thoughts on what they want to see in their neighborhoods. The department is working on changing what the county will look like over the next 10 years.

“We want to start with listening to the folks in our different communities to hear what they want to see,” Director of Planning and Code Enforcement for Georgetown County, Holly Richardson, said. “This is their plan at the end of the day. It’s Georgetown County’s plan, so we want to have a good starting point and gather that information from our communities and our residents and then the consultants will begin preparing a draft to bring out to the communities once it’s done.”

There was a lot of energy inside the Northwest Regional Recreation Center on Thursday night. The event saw large turnouts and people came up with a lot of ideas.

“I want to see more houses. I go into different counties, and it seems like they have more houses than Georgetown,” resident Ezekiel Barfield said. “Georgetown is beginning to build a few, but it’s not enough. And they have lots of open land that they’re doing nothing with.”

With lots of input from the community and a willingness from the county, Georgetown County might look completely different a decade from now.

