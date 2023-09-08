SC Lottery
Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak front will help to increase the cloud cover and rain chances as we head into the weekend. We expect a partly cloudy sky today with isolated showers and storms from lunch time through early this evening. Many of you will stay dry today with highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Rain chances will stay low this evening but may increase by the time we wake up on Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both Saturday morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 80s. It appears that Sunday will be a drier, sunnier day with highs forecast in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Watching Category 5 Hurricane Lee east of the Caribbean over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Lee is forecast to remain a very powerful hurricane over the next 5 days as it moves to the west-northwest. Hurricane Lee is forecast to be north of Puerto Rico as we head toward the middle of next week. Most computer models show a turn to the north by Wednesday which would keep the storm off the Southeast coastline. This is not guaranteed at this time so we’ll continue to watch things as we head through the weekend!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

