Report: Two men arrested on weapon charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two men have been arrested on weapons charges on Thursday.

Wesley Simmons, 20, was charged with two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and sale and delivery of a stolen pistol.

Piankhi Poinsette, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to JD Sports inside of the Northwoods Mall on Thursday in reference to three males who mall security said may have firearms, an incident report states.

Officers then made contact with the three males inside the store, where Simmons was seen with a heavy handbag, the report states.

Simmons told the officer that he did not have a firearm and then consented to a bag search, the report states. While his bag was being searched, Simmons tried to flee.

It goes on to say that Simmons had a brief struggle with officers, in which one of them was injured. Simmons, Poinsette and another person were then detained.

Two firearms were found in Simmons’ handbag with one of them being confirmed stolen through the Goose Creek Police Department’s jurisdiction, the report states.

Simmons and Poinsette were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. They were both released on Friday.

