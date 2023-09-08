SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a four-foot-long King snake out of a woman's car. She spotted it as she was driving along I-20 in Kershaw County.(Source: South Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

The South Carolina Department of Safety said Mary Alice Simmons was headed down I-20 in Kershaw County when she saw a snake on the floorboard of the passenger seat.

She said she remained calm and managed to pull over onto the shoulder.

“I definitely freaked out. I’m surprised I didn’t wreck,” Simmons told SCDPS.

She called 911 and dispatchers told her they would send Highway Patrol out to help her out with her slithering situation.

Senior Trooper Bruce Horton and Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure responded to the call and found Simmons who was a little rattled.

#FeatureFriday: When a driver found a snake in her car, this SC trooper pulled it out “like it was a cute little...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Friday, September 8, 2023

By the time troopers arrived the four-foot-long King snake had already made its way to the dashboard.

“She was having a rough day, that’s for sure,” Oxandaboure said. “I felt bad for the lady because she wanted to burn the car.”

Oxandaboure then opened the car door and grabbed the snake with one hand behind the head and the other on the tail.

“This trooper had to be a good ole country boy,” Simmons said. “He reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

He then released the snake into a swamp near his office.

Simmons said she appreciated both troopers for answering her call and helping get rid of her unwelcomed passenger.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on Wando Bridge, sheriff says
Hurricane Lee lost some wind speed Friday morning but is still expected to remain a powerful...
Lee falls to Cat. 4, expected to remain powerful hurricane
Michael Chinnis, 37, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Coroner identifies woman shot to death in Summerville, boyfriend charged
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says two men have been arrested on weapons charges on...
Report: Two men arrested on weapon charges
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
‘We didn’t ask for it’: Suspect dies in shootout with deputies on Wando Bridge, sheriff says
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is investgating reports of an image showing a possible...
Deputies investigate image of fetus reported at high school
Tourism in the tri-county area is beginning to stabilize after two “record-breaking” years...
Tourism revenue stabilizing after ‘record-breaking’ post-pandemic years
Dorchester School District Two has announced that effective Friday, metal detectors will be...
Dorchester Dist. Two adds metal detectors at extra-curricular activities