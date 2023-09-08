SC Lottery
Student arrested after gun found on Summerville High School campus

A message sent to Summerville High School parents states a student was taken into custody after...
A message sent to Summerville High School parents states a student was taken into custody after authorities found a gun during a search.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A school resource officer took a student into custody Friday after a Summerville High School student was found to be in possession of a gun.

In a message sent to parents, the school said authorities discovered the gun during a routine search of students for another violation.

“The student was in the office with school staff and the weapon was immediately secured and the student detained and taken into custody by the school resource officers on site,” the message stated.

The message stated the school administration and Summerville Police determined there is no imminent threat to the school.

Summerville Police have not yet identified the student taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

