Suspects charged in deadly Easter shooting in Orangeburg Co.

Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one teen dead and another teen injured earlier this year.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one teen dead and another teen injured earlier this year.

Levern Glover, 18, of Williston, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Drevon Owens, 19, of Bamberg, is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a third suspect is being held on charges in another state. That suspect will be brought back to South Carolina to be charged.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” Ravenell said. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Southern Lodge Hotel on St. Matthews Road for a shooting on April 9. They found 15-year-old Dantavious Dowling suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Authorities said a 14-year-old boy was also hurt in the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators that someone fired a gun from a red sedan as it drove through the parking lot, Ravenell said.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

