Teen arrested after making bomb threat at Andrews High School, officials say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teen is facing charges in connection to a bomb threat made against Andrews High School Thursday.

A teen from Florence County will be charged with three counts of disturbing schools and three counts of conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Deputies and investigators responded to the school after the bomb threat was made around 10 a.m. Students were evacuated from the school and taken to the Rosemary Middle School Auditorium, officials said.

The sheriff’s office brought in two bomb-sniffing dogs to the high school.

Around 1:30 p.m., the all-clear was given.

Investigators were able to trace the call and locate the teen who made it. Authorities say he confessed to making the threatening call during an interview.

The teen will be released into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and transported to Columbia pending a hearing, Weaver said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.