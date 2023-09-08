Williamsburg Co. deputies search for missing boy

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to watch for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Wyatt Davis Tisdale was last seen at around midnight Friday morning in the Hemingway area, deputies say.

Tisdale is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. There was no description available of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-354-0606.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.