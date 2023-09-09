SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 Charleston Co. school board members raise questions about special meeting

Four members of the Charleston County School Board have raised concerns about a meeting to...
Four members of the Charleston County School Board have raised concerns about a meeting to discuss the contract of district Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four members of the Charleston County School Board are claiming a lack of transparency over what they call a “secretive special called meeting.”

Board members Courtney Waters, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Daron Lee Calhoun II and Dr. Carol Tempel called a news conference for Monday at noon.

The news conference is scheduled three hours before the special called meeting the group says was called by the “Moms for Liberty faction of the board” to discuss the contract of Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien.  The group claims they “have not been privy to the purpose of the meeting or told why the superintendent’s contract is being discussed.”

RELATED: New SC READY results show improvements in Lowcountry schools

“On the heels of record-breaking test scores among all students in CCSD, elected officials of the Board of Trustees are again being forced to make whiplash decisions about the future of our children,” a news release from Waters, Dunmeyer-Roberson, Calhoun and Tempel states.

The release states that while Monday’s meeting was originally intended to be the “first public celebration of student achievement” on the SC Ready results, the community learned late on Friday that Gallien’s contract would “also be up for discussion in a separate special called meeting.”

Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien assumed the role on July 1.
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien assumed the role on July 1.(Live 5)

The group claims the other board members “coordinated to set this meeting without informing” the other four members.

Board Chair Pamela McKinney declined to comment on the meeting.

Gallien’s contract began on July 1, when he became the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000. After the first year, his salary will increase by 2% annually.

Don Kennedy, the district’s former superintendent, was making $246,595. Kennedy succeeded Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, who was making $241,993 when she left the district in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Dorchester County deputies confirmed the body of a 3-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon...
Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
The latest track on Hurricane Lee as of 11 a.m. Saturday shows a more certain northerly turn by...
Lee maintains strength as Cat. 3 hurricane
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is investgating reports of an image showing a possible...
Deputies investigate image of fetus reported at high school

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road was closed for several hours Friday night...
Police investigate deadly two-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Charleston Police say a man died after being taken to an area hospital.
VIDEO: Police investigate deadly two-vehicle crash in West Ashley
GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley talks to her supporters at a town hall meeting.
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley meets with supporters in North Charleston
Dorchester County deputies confirmed the body of a 3-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon...
Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond