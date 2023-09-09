SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Bees Ferry Road closed following deadly two-vehicle crash

The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road is closed after a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Friday night.
The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road is closed after a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Friday night.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road is closed after a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Friday night.

The vehicle crash happened at Bees Ferry Road at approximately 7:15 p.m., leading to a vehicle rolling over, police spokesperson Michael Gillooly said.

Gillooly said one man was taken to MUSC where he later died from his injuries.

The roadway is closed as detectives with the police department are still on the scene to investigate the crash, according to Gillooly.

