Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 4 TDs to lead Campbell in 56-7 rout of The Citadel

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in leading Campbell to a 56-7 rout of The Citadel on Saturday.

Williams completed 24 of 32 passes and had a 3-yard touchdown run. He connected with eight receivers, led by Ezeriah Anderson who finished with five catches and a touchdown.

Chris McKay Jr. and Lamagea McDowell combined for 136 yards on the ground and a touchdown run apiece for Campbell (1-1).

Dustin Fletcher threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Trottier in the first quarter for The Citadel (0-2).

The Camels had more than 500 yards of offense heading into the fourth quarter and finished with 611.

The Camels are 2-0 in the series, defeating the Bulldogs 29-10 in last year’s season opener.

