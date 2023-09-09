Lee falls to Cat. 3, expected to remain powerful hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Lee lost some wind speed Friday morning but is still expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.

Lee jumped to category 5 intensity Thursday night and early Friday morning with wind speeds reaching near 165 mph. By 11 a.m. Friday, the storm had weakened slightly with max wind speeds around 155 mph making it a category 4 hurricane. The storm then weakened again to a category 3 hurricane Friday night.

Hurricane Lee has weakened through the afternoon/evening, but remains a strong major hurricane in the Atlantic. Lee is expected to turn to the north, away from the SE coast. We'll continue to monitor! pic.twitter.com/jnqpyK6rnn — Stephanie (@stephaniesinewx) September 9, 2023

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days.

At 11 p.m., the center of the hurricane was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 56.5 West, about 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Lee is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 963 mb or 28.44 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

FRIDAY 11 AM: Hurricane Lee has weakened slightly since early this morning and now has max winds of 155 mph. That makes Hurricane Lee a Category 4 storm. Intensity will fluctuate but the storm will stay very strong through the middle of next week. No changes to forecast track. pic.twitter.com/2jibhkup5t — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 8, 2023

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Tropical Storm Margot has formed and forecast to become a hurricane in the far Eastern Atlantic. This storm should turn north and no threat to our area at this time and we don't expect it to be. @live5news pic.twitter.com/X8N1798ALs — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 7, 2023

Formerly known as Tropical Depression 14, which formed Thursday morning, has been renamed Tropical Storm Margot.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 32.5 West. Margot is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through the weekend, followed by a turn toward the northwest early next week.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 150 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane over the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.